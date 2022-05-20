Georgia’s senior congressman facing toughest race since 2010

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

Georgia’s senior congressman is facing his toughest challenge from Republicans in more than a decade. Rep. Sanford Bishop has represented southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District for three decades. Now he’s the battleground state’s only Democratic and Black House member outside metro Atlanta. Six Republicans are running in the May 24 primary hoping to emerge as Bishop’s challenger. Half of them have raised competitive six-figure sums for the race. Bishop won his last campaign with 59% of the vote in 2020. But Republican lawmakers last year redrew his district to dilute the influence of Black voters. Bishop is downplaying partisanship and highlighting his success in bringing federal funds to the district as a member of the House Appropriations Committee.