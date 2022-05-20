George Carlin’s comedic journey takes the stage in HBO doc

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — For comedians of a certain age, there was one album that was worn out on the turntable, dutifully memorized and acted out. That was George Carlin’s signature “Class Clown.” Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio have teamed up to honor Carlin, the dean of counterculture comedians, by directing the two-part HBO documentary “George Carlin’s American Dream.” The first half of the two-part documentary airs Friday, with the second on Saturday. The documentary traces the rise and multiple rebirths of Carlin, from mainstream, groomed comic in a skinny tie and slicked-back hair to bearded, long-haired provocateur. Carlin died in 2008.