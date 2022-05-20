First lady Jill Biden visits Panama on Latin America tour

By KATHIA MARTÍNEZ

Associated Press

PANAMA CITY (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden has arrived in Panama, her second stop on a three-country Latin America visit before the United States hosts the Summit of the Americas next month in Los Angeles. Biden landed Friday in Panama City around midday and went directly to the presidential palace for a meeting with Yasmín Colón, Panama’s first lady. The two first ladies were scheduled to visit a nearby school to learn about Colón’s “See and Hear to Learn” program, which provides eye and hearing exams – and eyeglasses and hearing aids, as needed – to students.