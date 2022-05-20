Finland says Russia suspending natural gas supplies

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland’s state-owned energy company says Russia will cut off natural gas to Finland after the Nordic country that applied for NATO membership this week refused President Vladimir Putin’s demand to pay in rubles. It’s the latest escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine and the latest country to be cut off after refusing Russia’s decree. Poland and Bulgaria were cut off late last month, while Italy’s energy company says it was “starting procedures” to follow the demand. Finnish broadcaster YLE says natural gas accounted for just 6% of Finland’s total energy consumption in 2020. That pales in comparison to 40% for Italy and 35% for Germany.