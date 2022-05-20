Skip to Content
Ex-'American Idol' star charged in crash granted bond

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge has granted bond for the former “American Idol” contestant accused of barreling into a man with his pickup truck and killing him. News outlets report that 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy received a $50,000 bond and was ordered Friday to receive mental health treatment while in home detention. Kennedy had been jailed since February on a charge of driving under the influence resulting in the death of 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris. Prosecutors previously said Kennedy had marijuana and Prozac in his system at the time of the crash.

