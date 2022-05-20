Dane sentenced to die in Nigeria for killing wife, daughter

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

OSUN, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian court has sentenced a Danish man to death after finding he killed his wife, a Nigerian, and three-year-old daughter in 2018 at their residence in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital. Peter Nielsen, 54, will die by hanging, the court in Lagos ruled on Friday, saying prosecutors were able to prove he killed the two. Death sentences are the only punishment for capital offenses such as murder in Nigeria but they are not usually carried out. Legal experts believe there is still a chance that Nielsen might not be executed. Only two warrants for death sentences have been signed by state governors in Nigeria since 1999, according to Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer.