Battery charge dropped against Florida rapper Rod Wave

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A domestic battery charge against a 23-year-old Florida rapper who goes by the name Rod Wave has has been dropped. Prosecutors filed a notice Thursday in Osceola County court that the case against Rodarius Green was not suitable for prosecution. Officials say Green, whose song “Heart on Ice” broke into the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020, was arrested earlier this month following a traffic stop in St. Petersburg on a warrant out of Osceola County. According to an arrested warrant, Green’s ex-girlfriend accused him of entering her central Florida home and choking her last month while their two children were in another room of the house.