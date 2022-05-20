Backed by Greenpeace, farmer sues VW over climate change

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A German court is set to begin hearing a case brought against Volkswagen by a farmer who claims the automaker is partly responsible for the impact that global warming is having on his family business. The plaintiff wants VW to end production of combustion engine vehicles by 2030. Environmental group Greenpeace is supporting the farmer in the case starting Friday. The group has backed several other climate-related legal cases in Germany. One made it to the country’s top court, which last year ordered the government to step up its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Volkswagen says it aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and will seek to have the lawsuit dismissed.