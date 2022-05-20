As Biden visits Asia, China launches South China Sea drills

BEIJING (AP) — China is holding military exercises in the disputed South China Sea coinciding with U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to South Korea and Japan. The Maritime Safety Administration office in the southern island province of Hainan says the drills began Thursday and will continue through Monday. It says other aircraft and vessels will be prohibited from entering the area but gave no further details. China claims the South China Sea virtually in its entirety and the crucial waterway has become a potential flashpoint for conflict in Asia. The U.S. does not take a foreign position on the sovereignty issue but insists on the right to operate freely in the sea and frequently sails warships close to militarized Chinese-held islands in the area.