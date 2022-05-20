‘Armageddon Time,’ portrait of white privilege, stirs Cannes

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

CANNES, France (AP) — James Gray’s autobiographical coming of age film “Armageddon Time,” starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, has made the biggest splash of an American film not starring Tom Cruise at the Cannes Film Festival. Gray’s richly detailed film is as personal as it is political, and is often both at once. The New York writer-director based “Armageddon Time” on his own 1980s childhood in Queens. But the film is less a portrait of a young artist than it is a case study of how race and money can tip the scales in the formative years of young people. The Cannes Film Festival runs through May 28.