2 paragliders killed in Germany; more strong storms forecast

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say two French nationals died after their motorized paraglider was caught by a strong gust of wind and crashed in a field. Authorities in Saxony-Anhalt state said the paragliders were a man and a woman who took off Thursday from an airfield in Ballenstedt, about 175 kilometers (109 miles) southwest of Berlin. Police say the pair were urged to land due to a forecast for an abrupt change in the weather and the paraglider crashed a short time later from a height of about 40 meters, or 131 feet. Authorities warned of strong storms across much of Germany on Friday, with tornadoes possible in some areas.