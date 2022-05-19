Vangelis, the Greek ‘Chariots of Fire’ composer, dies at 79

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greece-born electronic composer who wrote the Academy Award-winning score for “Chariots of Fire” and music for dozens of other movies, documentaries and TV series, has died. The composer professionally known as Vangelis was 79. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other government officials expressed their condolences Thursday. Greek media reported that Vangelis died in a French hospital Wednesday. Vangelis started playing the piano at age 4, although he claimed he never learned to read notes. His big breakthrough came with the score for “Chariots of Fire,” a 1981 film that told the story of two British runners in the 1920s. Vangelis’ score received one of the four Academy Awards the film won.