Senate readies final congressional OK of $40B Ukraine aid

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $40 billion infusion of military and economic aid for Ukraine and its allies is advancing to the cusp of Senate passage. Democrats and Republicans are rallying behind the latest, and quite possibly not last, U.S. financial salvo against Russia’s invasion. Senate passage is expected Thursday and would give final congressional approval to the package. It comes three weeks after President Joe Biden requested a smaller $33 billion version. The House rapidly approved it after beefing up its defense and humanitarian expenditures. In the Senate, a modest group of America First-minded Republicans is expected to vote “no.” Biden’s quick signature is expected.