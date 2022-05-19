Prosecutors debunk Colorado clerk’s 2020 election claims

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors in a western Colorado county say they found no evidence of tampering in the 2020 presidential election as alleged by a clerk who has become a prominent voice among those promoting former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office presented findings to county commissioners Thursday after investigating claims by Clerk Tina Peters, who is under indictment on accusations of providing unauthorized access to county voting equipment, a breach that led to a release of sensitive information. Peters is running for the Republican nomination to become the state’s chief election official. District Attorney Daniel P. Rubinstein used video from inside the clerk’s office during the elections to refute Peters’ claims.