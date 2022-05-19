Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and another four people were shot in Chicago on Thursday. Police spokesperson Tom Ahern says the shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. on the Near North Side. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that one person died and the other four were taken to local hospitals in conditions ranging from serious to critical. Police did not release their names or ages. No additional details about the circumstances behind the shooting or any suspects has been released. An investigation is ongoing.