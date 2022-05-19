Key witness testifies in trial tied to Trump-Russia probe

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The star prosecution witness in the trial of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer charged with lying to the FBI says he was “100%” confident that the attorney told him he was not acting on behalf of a particular client when he presented information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and possible connections to Russia. James Baker is on the witness stand Thursday in the trial of Michael Sussmann, a lawyer for the campaign. Sussmann is on trial, accused of lying to Baker by saying he wasn’t representing a particular client during the September 2016 meeting.