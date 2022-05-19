Jailed Egypt activist on hunger strike moved to new prison

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have transferred a prominent political activist from a maximum-security prison where he was allegedly tortured and denied basic rights to a new correction facility. Alaa Abdel-Fattah’s family said on Thursday that they visited him in the Wadi El Natrun prison, located in a desert valley to the north of the country. The transfer came as Abdel-Fattah had been on a hunger strike for nearly 48 days to protest his imprisonment conditions. The activist spent most of the past decade behind bars and his detention has become a symbol of Egypt’s return to autocratic rule.