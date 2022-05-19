Indiana jury convicts man in slayings of woman, her 3 kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in the killings of a woman and her three children slain last year in their northeastern Indiana home. An Allen County jury found 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron of Fort Wayne guilty Thursday of four counts of murder following a seven-day trial in the June 2021 deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. The Journal Gazette reports that attorneys were expected to begin the sentencing phase of the trial Thursday morning. Prosecutors are asking that the jury recommend life in prison without parole for Hancz-Barron. The bodies of 26-year-old Sarah Nicole Zent; her sons, 5-year-old Carter and 3-year-old Ashton; and 2-year-old daughter Aubree were found June 2 in a Fort Wayne home.