Illinois man convicted of giving son rifle he used to kill 4

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man faces up to three years in prison after being convicted of illegally giving his son an assault-style rifle he later used to shoot and kill four people in 2018 at a Waffle House in Tennessee. A judge convicted Jeffrey Reinking last week of illegal delivery of a firearm to a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years. The Journal Star of Peoria reports Tazewell County prosecutors argued that Reinking knew his son, Travis Reinking, had undergone mental health treatment. Jeffrey Reinking’s attorney argued that his client didn’t know his son had been treated. Travis Reinking surrendered his guns to his father, who later returned them to him at some point before the deadly shooting in Nashville.