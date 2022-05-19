Ex-interim mayor in Puerto Rico pleads guilty to corruption

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former interim mayor in Puerto Rico has pleaded guilty to participating in a bribery conspiracy just weeks after the ex-mayor he replaced pleaded guilty in the same case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Ramón Conde Meléndez, who also once served as director of public works for Guayama, received cash in exchange for certifying the completion of asphalt projects. Authorities say Conde received kickback payments from an unidentified owner of an asphalt and paving company equaling about $1 for every square meter of asphalt removed for a total of more than $15,000. It was not immediately clear if Conde had an attorney.