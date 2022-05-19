East Timor celebrates independence anniversary, new leader

By GANTRY MEILANA

Associated Press

DILI, East Timor (AP) — Former East Timor independence fighter and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta is being sworn in as president of Asia’s youngest country as it marks its 20th anniversary of independence. Thousands have gathered in Dili, the capital, for festivities including speeches, musical performances and fireworks to commemorate independence from Indonesia, which invaded the former Portuguese colony in 1975. Ramos-Horta, who led the resistance during Indonesia’s occupation, is being sworn in shortly before midnight, when the country declared independence 20 years ago. East Timor’s transition to a democracy has been rocky, with leaders battling massive poverty, unemployment, corruption and bitter factional politics that have occasionally erupted into violence.