Hong Kong-flagged sailboat attacked off Yemen, reports say

By JON GAMBRELL and ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Officials say that a Hong Kong-flagged sailboat is reported to have come under attack off the coast of war-torn Yemen, though the circumstances of the incident remain unclear. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations group said the attack on Thursday happened off Hodeida, a contested port city amid Yemen’s yearslong civil war. It said an investigation was ongoing into the incident, without elaborating. Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, told The Associated Press that the vessel involved was the Lakota, a 62-foot, or 19-meter, sailboat flagged out of Hong Kong. Dryad said that those on board were sailing into international water and were reportedly safe.