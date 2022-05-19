Biden meets Sweden, Finland leaders to talk NATO, Russia

By ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has welcomed the leaders of Sweden and Finland to the White House to discuss the application of the long-neutral countries to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden greeted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland at the White House as they met for conversations on the NATO mutual defense pact as well as broader European security concerns. His administration has professed optimism for their applications to join the alliance, which would mark a significant embarrassment to Russia, despite continued opposition from Turkey.