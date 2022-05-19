Afghan Taliban order women TV anchors to cover their faces

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s biggest media outlet says the country’s Taliban rulers have ordered female TV presenters on all TV channels to cover their faces while on air. TOLO news says in a tweet that the order came from the Virtue and Vice Ministry, tasked with enforcing the group’s rulings. It says the ministry said the order was “final and non-negotiable.” The order comes after a decree earlier this month that required women to wear head-to-toe coverings that leave only their eyes visible while in public. After seizing power in August, the Taliban signaled they had moderated past restrictions on women but the latest decrees mark a sharp, hard-right pivot.