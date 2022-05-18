Skip to Content
What to know before getting your car wrapped

By RONALD MONTOYA
Edmunds

Wrapping a vehicle differs from a paint job since the decals can be removed later with no impact on the existing paint, assuming the wrap was maintained correctly. The designs include standard glossy colors, gradient colors, matte finishes, chrome metallic colors, company logos and full-on illustrations. The only limits are your imagination — and your budget. The Edmunds experts have gone through this process with a vehicle and discuss the pros and cons of getting your car wrapped.

