Wall collapse at salt factory kills 12 in west India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities say a wall collapse in a salt packaging factory in western India has killed at least 12 workers and injured another 13. A government administrator says the workers stocking salt in bags were found buried in the wall debris in the factory in Morbi district west of Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat state. The injuries of 13 workers, mostly fractured bones, were not life-threatening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the deaths as heart-rending. Authorities are investigating what caused the collapse. Building collapses are common in India as many of them are poorly constructed using sub-standard material.