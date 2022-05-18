Shanghai to reopen subways in easing of COVID restrictions

BEIJING (AP) — The locked-down Chinese metropolis of Shanghai will reopen four of its 20 subway lines Sunday as it slowly eases pandemic restrictions that have kept most residents in their housing complexes for more than six weeks. A transport official said Thursday the city will also restart 273 bus lines connecting major urban centers, airports, train stations and hospitals as it resumes cross-district public transit. The lockdown of China’s largest city has dealt a blow to the economy and frustrated residents. But officials have stuck to a “zero-COVID” approach, saying that lifting restrictions could strain the public health system and lead to more deaths.