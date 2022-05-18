Sex abuse suit filed against Oklahoma City Catholic school

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group of current and former students of Mount St. Mary Catholic High School and six parents or guardians are suing the private Oklahoma City school, alleging it fostered a “a rape culture.” The lawsuit filed Monday says school officials have known since 2011 that female students have been victims of rape and sexual assault and done nothing to stop the attacks. Mount St. Mary Principal Laura Cain said in a statement that she is aware of the lawsuit but cannot comment on pending legal action. The lawsuit also names the school board, the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and Sisters of Mercy of America, the two co-sponsors of the school.