S. Carolina tries early voting even as other states restrict

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina election officials are preparing for early voting for the first time in next month’s primaries. It’s a different approach in an era where many other states are passing laws to make it harder to cast ballots early. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing Wednesday afternoon. He actually put his pen to the act on Friday so that local election officials could have as much time as possible to plan for the start of early voting on May 31. The bill allows for two weeks of early voting for the June 14 primaries. It also makes voting fraud a felony and restricts absentee ballots to mail-in only.