Rwanda genocide suspect Phénéas Munyarugarama confirmed dead

BRUSSELS (AP) — A prosecutor with a U.N.-backed tribunal says a Rwandan fugitive wanted for allegedly playing a major role in the country’s 1994 genocide has been confirmed dead. His death leaves just four key suspects to be found. Phénéas Munyarugarama was said to have died from natural causes in February 2002 in Kankwala, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The news comes less than a week after Protais Mpiranya, another “of the major fugitives,” was confirmed to have died in 2006 in the southern African nation of Zimbabwe. Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor with the U.N. International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, said Wednesday that Munyarugarama was wanted over mass killings, attacks, and sexual violence against Tutsi civilians.