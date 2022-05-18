Police: Man charged in fatal shooting outside Virginia bar

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a Norfolk man has been charged in a March shooting that killed three bystanders in their 20s when a fight broke out at closing time outside a bar. Norfolk police said that 24-year-old Antoine Legrande Jr. was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and related charges on Tuesday. Among the victims was Sierra Jenkins, a reporter for the region’s daily newspaper, The Virginian-Pilot. The March 19 shooting also claimed the lives of Devon Harris and Marquel Andrews. Police say Legrande is being held without bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.