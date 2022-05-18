Missouri governor OKs new US House map favoring Republicans

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed new U.S. House districts into law to be used beginning with this year’s elections. The new districts are expected to continue Republicans’ 6-2 advantage over Democrats in the state’s congressional delegation. The plan attempts to shore up Republican strength in the 2nd District in suburban St. Louis — the only relatively competitive district. Missouri is one of the final few states to enact new congressional districts based on the 2020 census. That’s because Republicans who control the Legislature had squabbled among themselves over how aggressively to try to draw the map in their favor.