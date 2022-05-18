Kosovo war veterans imprisoned for witness intimidation

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU

Associated Press

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A European Union-backed war crimes court has sentenced two leaders of a Kosovo war veterans’ association to 4 1/2 years in prison for witness intimidation and obstructing justice. The Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers said the two men prevented prosecutors “from effective investigations and prosecutions” of former members of the Kosovo Liberation Army. The court found the two men guilty on Wednesday of intimidating witnesses by publicizing leaked confidential documents “pertaining to the investigations and internal work” of the prosecutors. The special court is investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the actions of the KLA during the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo.