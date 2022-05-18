Israel approves ultranationalist Jewish march in Jerusalem

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say they have given the go-ahead for a march of flag-waving Jewish nationalists to walk through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City later this month. The decision threatens to re-ignite violence in the holy city. The office of Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev said on Wednesday that the march would take place on May 29 along its “customary route” through Damascus Gate. Each year, thousands of Israeli nationalists participate in the march, waving Israeli flags, singing songs and in some cases, chanting anti-Arab slogans as they pass by Palestinian businesses and shops. Last year’s Gaza war erupted as the march was just getting underway.