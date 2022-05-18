How Pa. GOP gov pick could turn election lies into action

By STEVE PEOPLES, MARC LEVY and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano is not the only candidate who won a Republican primary on Tuesday after embracing former President Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. But no GOP contender did more to subvert that last presidential election — and no one may be better positioned to subvert the next one — than Mastriano if he’s elected Pennsylvania’s governor. He has pledged to end no-excuse vote by mail, which hundreds of thousands used in this week’s primary. He also wants to force millions of registered voters to register again. And he would hold additional authority over elections because Pennsylvania is one of the few states where governors have the power to appoint the secretary of state.