Homes: Storage that goes well beyond the utilitarian

By KIM COOK

Associated Press

You might think of storage cabinets as utilitarian. But designers are forever fascinated with how a simple cupboard can be built, dressed and adorned to showcase craftsmanship and inventiveness. Cabinets being designed today include sleek, low-slung consoles with jewelry-esque handles. There are swanky Deco-style bar cabinets and rustic credenzas hewn of timber. Some pieces are clad in artistic flourishes or are even art themselves. These cabinets are more like dressage ponies than workhorses. Designers say today’s new cabinets tend to have interesting details and a mix of materials. Designer Jonathan Adler says every piece in a home is an opportunity for visual drama.