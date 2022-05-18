Former US Rep. Corrine Brown pleads guilty in fraud case

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

A fraud case against former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown has ended with her guilty plea to a tax charge in a charity fraud case. The 75-year-old Democrat had been convicted in 2017 of 18 counts and served more than two years in prison before her release in 2020 on humanitarian grounds due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her initial conviction was overturned after an appeals court found one juror had been improperly removed. A plea agreement filed Wednesday says that although the charge carries a possible three-year prison sentence, prosecutors recommend that the judge not impose any additional prison time, but order that Brown pay more than $62,000 in restitution.