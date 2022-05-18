China blasts US, Japan rhetoric ahead of Quad summit

By KEN MORITSUGU and MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has criticized what he called negative moves by Washington and Tokyo against Beijing ahead of a meeting in Tokyo next week of the leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India. China’s Foreign Ministry says Wang made the criticism in a video call with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Japan will host a meeting of the Indo-Pacific strategic alliance known as the Quad next week. China sees the group as an attempt to contain its economic growth and influence. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to build ties with other democracies to confront the rise of an authoritarian global power.