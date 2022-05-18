Celebrated Mexican archaeologist wins major Spanish award

MADRID (AP) — A celebrated Mexican archaeologist who led the excavation of the Great Aztec Temple in Mexico City has won this year’s Princess of Asturias award in the social sciences category. The dig at the shrine was discovered by accident in 1978 after being buried under the city’s main plaza since the 16th century. It was a landmark event in the archaeological world and drew intense interest as it proceeded for more than 20 years. The prize citation said that excavation and others represented “exemplary episodes of the scientific development of archaeology.” The Spanish foundation behind the prizes announced Eduardo Matos Moctezuma’s award on Wednesday.