Blurry ballot barcodes delay Oregon House primary results

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Issues with counting ballots in Oregon’s third-largest county could delay for days a definitive result in a key U.S. House primary. Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader faces a strong challenge from progressive candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Schrader was trailing in early returns Tuesday in the 5th District race. It was too close to call in part because of a printing issue with tens of thousands of ballots in Clackamas County. Meanwhile a cryptocurrency billionaire-backed political newcomer conceded to a state lawmaker in Oregon’s new 6th District, which was one of the nation’s most expensive Democratic congressional primaries.