After Buffalo massacre, NY governor seeks action on guns

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is touting a package of executive orders and gun control bills in the aftermath of a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket. The Democrat’s executive orders would require state police to seek court orders to keep guns away from people who might pose a threat to themselves or others. New York is among states that have a so-called “red flag” law. It allows law enforcement officials to petition a court to take away someone’s firearms if they are potentially dangerous because of a mental health problem. Appearing with the governor Wednesday, the Rev. Al Sharpton said racism and violence pose an “existential threat to this country.”