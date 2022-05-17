UK raises stakes in EU feud with threat to break Brexit deal

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it will pass a law to scrap parts of the trade treaty it signed with the European Union less than two years ago. The move dramatically escalates a fight with the EU over post-Brexit trade. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Tuesday that the move “is consistent with our obligations in international law.” But the threat of legislation is sure to rile the EU, which accuses Prime Minister Boris Johnson of trying to wriggle out of a deal that his government negotiated and signed as part of the U.K.’s exit from the bloc in 2020. The move raises the specter of a trade war between Britain and the 27-nation bloc.