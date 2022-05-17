Turkish president in UAE to pay respects, deepening detente

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Turkey’s president is visiting the United Arab Emirates to pay respects to the federation’s late ruler, deepening a rapprochement between the countries after a bitter rivalry in the wake of the 2011 Arab uprisings. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan headed Tuesday to the oil-rich capital of Abu Dhabi to to praise Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his elevation to power. Erdogan’s trip marks his second to UAE this year as Turkey, diplomatically isolated and in desperate need of foreign currency and investment, seeks to mend fences with old foes. An extraordinary array of presidents, prime ministers and princes has descended on Abu Dhabi over the past few days to offer condolences.