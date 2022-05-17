Review finds US troops didn’t violate law in Syria airstrike

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military committed a number of procedural mistakes in the aftermath of a 2019 airstrike in Syria that killed dozens, including women and children, but a new investigation has concluded that U.S. troops did not violate the law of war or deliberately cause civilian casualties. The Pentagon said that no one, including the ground forces commander, was disciplined as a result of the strike, which was launched in support of Syrian partner forces who were under hearvy fire from the Islamic State group near the town of Baghuz, in eastern Syria,