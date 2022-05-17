Press secretary hopes her rise helps kids ‘dream bigger’

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s new spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, says she hopes kids will “dream big and dream bigger” because she’s now the White House press secretary. Jean-Pierre is the first Black woman and first LGBTQ person in the job. It’s one of the highest-profile positions in the U.S. government. Jean-Pierre was born on the Caribbean island of Martinique to parents from Haiti. Students at her former elementary school in New York have already written to tell her how proud they are of her. Jean-Pierre held her first briefing as press secretary on Monday.