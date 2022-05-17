Pandemic wedding blues: Fewer US couples said ‘I do’ in 2020

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A new report finds far fewer Americans said “I do” during the first year of the pandemic when wedding plans were upended. There were 1.7 million weddings in 2020, a drop of 17% from the year before. The number of U.S. marriages in 2020 was the lowest recorded since 1963. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an analysis of the data Tuesday. The pandemic threw many marriage plans into disarray with stay-at-home orders and restrictions on large gatherings. The CDC has not yet released data on marriages in 2021.