Jill Biden heads to Latin America before hemispheric summit

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Jill Biden will visit Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica this week as the United States finalizes plans for a hemisphere-wide summit to be held in Los Angeles in June. The first lady will meet during the trip with the presidents and first ladies of all three countries on her itinerary. Biden’s trip is meant to serve as a warm up sorts for a gathering of leaders from Latin American and the Caribbean being held June 6-10 in Los Angeles. During the trip she will highlight U.S. support for programs that help children, women and young people across the countries on her itinerary.