Indonesia lifts outdoor mask mandate as COVID-19 wanes

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia is lifting its outdoor mask mandate as its COVID-19 outbreak wanes. But President Joko Widodo says a mask mandate remains in place for indoor activities and public transportation. Widodo also says all fully vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to undergo COVID-19 tests to enter Indonesia. The announcement comes two weeks after millions of Indonesians celebrated the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of the Muslim holy moth of Ramadan by traveling to see their families, ending two years of pandemic restrictions and travel curbs. COVID-19 cases have continued to decline, prompting the government to relax its mask policy.