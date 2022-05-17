Greek leader tells Congress democracy is tested by Russia

By LISA MASCARO, AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the U.S. Congress their shared belief in “democracy over authoritarianism” is being tested with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Greek leader spoke to a joint meeting of the Congress. Mitsotakis is in Washington to mark the bicentennial of the start of the Greek War of Independence. President Joe Biden welcomed him to the White House on Monday thanking Mitsotakis for his country’s “moral leadership” in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As he spoke to lawmakers, Mitsotakis drew applause when he said the U.S. and Greece shared a belief in “freedom over tyranny, in democracy over authoritarianism.