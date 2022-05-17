GOP congressman dubbed ‘Grandstander’ by Trump wins primary

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican congressman whom Donald Trump once called a “third rate Grandstander” and a “disaster” for Kentucky has coasted to victory in his primary election. Congressman Thomas Massie had angered Trump by opposing a massive COVID-19 relief package in 2020 when Trump was in the White House. Trump took to Twitter to urge GOP leaders to “throw Massie out of Republican Party!″ The two apparently patched things up. The bill passed, and Trump endorsed Massie earlier this month. Massie’s primary is among the first congressional races called during Tuesday’s primary elections in Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon, Idaho and Pennsylvania.